Manuel A. Regalado Jr.,
- 91, passed away with his beautiful wife by his side, quietly in his home on Sept. 26, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe and Manuel A. Regalado Sr.; and daughter, Theresa Lynn Regalado. Manuel was a father, grandfather, friend and above all a loving husband. Having served 20 years in the Air Force, upon retiring Manuel enjoyed spending time with his family, working outside in the yard and making sure his trucks and cars were pristine. A member of the Knights of Columbus, Manuel had a devoted heart to his church and lord. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Lou; his children, Mike (Amy), Luanne, and Linda; along with four grandchildren, eight great-grand-children and two great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to wholeheartedly thank Sangre de Cristo Hospice, Dr. Justin Bucholtz, five tower nurses of Park-view Medical Center and caretaker Ruthanne Gillepsie. A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Service, 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, also at St. Joseph. Online condolences may be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 1, 2019