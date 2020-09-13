Marci Elizabeth Litton, 61, passed away on Sept. 6, 2020. She was born in Walsenburg, Colo.,on Nov. 7, 1958, to James and Ruthlee Sterk. She graduated from South High School and Pueblo Community College. She enjoyed work- ing at South Park helping students. She loved the mountains, camping, and picnicking with loved ones, reading, drawing, and playing trivia games. She was a very caring and loving person that will be missed by all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her father, James Sterk; and nephew, Brandon Jensen. She is survived by her mother, Ruthlee Sterk; daughter Jennifer (Tino) Almanza; grandsons, Logan, Liam and Aiden; sisters, Natalie Jensen and Jamie (Dan) Kicker-Sterk; brother, James (Misty) Sterk; nieces and nephews, Kenny (Elyse), Megan (Greg), Jill (Nick), Tyler (Maddie), Colton, Jacob, Sabrina and Brittney; aunts, Paula (Frank) Conder and Rose Sterk; uncle, Fred August. She is also survived by numerous cousins, and six great nieces and nephews. Cremation. Memorial at a later date.



