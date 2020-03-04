|
Marcia Ann Wolfe
- passed away with her family by her side on March 1, 2020. She was born in Pueblo, Colo., and was the daughter of Elmer and Dorothey Parry. She was the loving wife of Phil Wolfe with whom she shared 54 wonderful years of marriage. Marcia's life centered around Christ, her family, her church and the many children she taught Sunday school alongside her husband for over 50 years. Survived by her husband, Phil; daughters, Christie (Kevin) Kurth and Cherie (Kyle) Wing; granddaughter, Dacre Kurth; brother, David (Judy) Parry; sister Diana (Jerry) Atencio; beloved nieces and nephews, Melanie Mascarenas, Chris Atencio, Josh Atencio, Jared Atencio, Sarah Wolfe, Jay Wolfe, Alicia Wolfe and their families. A celebration of Marcia's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 2561 Vinewood Lane. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to King of Kings Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or Family Promise of Greater Denver. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020