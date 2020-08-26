Marco A. "Marc" Cuellar,
48, passed away Aug. 19, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an, he was born Sept. 29, 1971, to Oscar Cuellar and Joann Lawrence. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eldon and Vera Lawrence; and uncle, Tom Padilla. He enjoyed riding his Harley and working on cars. He was also a big fan of Slayer concerts, which he attended over 30 years. Most of all he loved his time with his family. Marco leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Roseann Sanchez Cuellar; daughter, Lairie Cuellar; parents, Oscar Cuellar and Joann Lawrence; siblings, Richard Arellano Jr., David Cuellar, Brittany Golden, Jenny Cuellar, Mary Cuellar and Maria Ortega; step-daughters, Phylicia Sanchez, Autumn Whitcomb, Katelyn Whitcomb; two grandchildren, Dominique Valdez and Zayleana Reyes; numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Thursday, Fellowship of the Rockies. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com