1/1
Marco A. "Marc" Cuellar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marco A. "Marc" Cuellar, 48, passed away Aug. 19, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an, he was born Sept. 29, 1971, to Oscar Cuellar and Joann Lawrence. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eldon and Vera Lawrence; and uncle, Tom Padilla. He enjoyed riding his Harley and working on cars. He was also a big fan of Slayer concerts, which he attended over 30 years. Most of all he loved his time with his family. Marco leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Roseann Sanchez Cuellar; daughter, Lairie Cuellar; parents, Oscar Cuellar and Joann Lawrence; siblings, Richard Arellano Jr., David Cuellar, Brittany Golden, Jenny Cuellar, Mary Cuellar and Maria Ortega; step-daughters, Phylicia Sanchez, Autumn Whitcomb, Katelyn Whitcomb; two grandchildren, Dominique Valdez and Zayleana Reyes; numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Thursday, Fellowship of the Rockies. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved