- arrived at the Denver and Rio Grande Station on June 28, 1954, and engineered his last train on Feb. 19, 2020, to his next great adventure. Marc was an avid rail fan of the Denver and Rio Grande steam engines, a non-winged USAC fan and loyal Ford man. Marc loved his Rock and Rail, race and train families. He was a passionate animal lover and beekeeper. He will be greatly missed by all. Marc leaves behind his soul mate and wife, Dianne; his much loved son and race buddy, Marcus (Collette) Widener; and special friend, Werner Windbergs. Marc's family would like to especially thank Sherri Burton, Fremont Regional Hospice and Fremont County Cannabis for the love, support and help keeping Marc comfortable in his last days. Thank you to all those who visited Marc and sent their love and prayers during this difficult time. There will be no services or funeral. Marc will take one last train ride with his family and friends on the Durango and Silverton in the spring as he hated winters. In lieu of flowers please donate to Fremont Regional Hospice or an animal shelter of your choice and plant flowers for the bees in the spring. Marc if you are reading this tell Loyd "hi" until we all meet up again. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 23, 2020