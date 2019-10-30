|
Mardella M. Buhr, 83,
- went to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2019. Born on Dec. 21, 1935, in Westgate, Iowa to the union of William and Edna (Bartels) Buhr who preceded her in death. Also preceded in death were her sister, Muriel Roquet; brothers, Floyd and Delbert Buhr; as well as brothers-in-law, Richard Gaunitz, Melvin Judisch and David Roquet. Mardella is survived by sisters, Iva Gaunitz of Lansing, Iowa, Elda Judisch of Greeley, Colo. and brother, Lee Buhr of Oelwein, Iowa; and 18 nieces and nephews and their families. Mardella is also survived by her guardian and loving friend, Susie Sutphen, who was like a daughter to her. After high school graduation, Mardella received her teaching degree at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. She received her master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado. She spent two years teaching in Michigan before her move to Pueblo. She then spent her entire teaching career as a fourth grade teacher at Morton Elementary School in Pueblo, Colo., where she was loved by her students and peers. Mardella had many passions in life including crafts, painting, gardening, especially her vegetable garden, grapes and fruit trees. She loved to can her produce and give it away. She belonged to many organizations to include her monthly retired teachers' luncheon, Red Hat Society and her sorority. Special thanks to all the staff at University Park Care Center to include Station 3 for their love and care, as well as Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Cremation has taken place with interment in Lansing, Iowa. A celebration of life service to honor our beloved Mardella will be held in March of 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice or King of Kings Lutheran Church, 2561 Vinewood Ln., Pueblo, Colo., 81005. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 30, 2019