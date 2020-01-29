|
|
Margaret Fern Rumsey,
- 95, of Pueblo, Colo. went to be with the Lord Jan. 26, 2020. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, James Rumsey; parents, Channie Clifford and Bertha (Rogers) Beghtel; sisters, Edna (Joe) Stephenson, Ruth Eastman; and brother, Charles (Lorene) Beghtel; grand- daughters, Michele Lynn Rumsey and Amy Renee Rumsey; great-grand-daughters, Erika Ann Girasia, Shaela Faith Girasia and Norah Elyse Horn. Survived by her sons, Jim (Carolyn) Rumsey, Barry (Vicki) Rumsey; daughter, Rondii (Keith) Horn; eight grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Tim Eastman. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Roselawn Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 29, 2020