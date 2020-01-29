Home

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery

Margaret Fern Rumsey

Margaret Fern Rumsey Obituary
Margaret Fern Rumsey,
95, of Pueblo, Colo. went to be with the Lord Jan. 26, 2020. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, James Rumsey; parents, Channie Clifford and Bertha (Rogers) Beghtel; sisters, Edna (Joe) Stephenson, Ruth Eastman; and brother, Charles (Lorene) Beghtel; grand- daughters, Michele Lynn Rumsey and Amy Renee Rumsey; great-grand-daughters, Erika Ann Girasia, Shaela Faith Girasia and Norah Elyse Horn. Survived by her sons, Jim (Carolyn) Rumsey, Barry (Vicki) Rumsey; daughter, Rondii (Keith) Horn; eight grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Tim Eastman. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Roselawn Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 29, 2020
