Margaret B. Fodor, of
- Trinidad, passed away on Aug. 26, 2019. She was born Aug. 17, 1925 in Chicosa, Colo., to parents Ernest and Maye Verquer, the first of five children. She attended Chicosa Elementary and Hoehne High School, graduating in 1942. She then enrolled at TSJC, followed by Adams State College, where she received her elementary teaching certificate. On Aug. 29, 1946, she married Charles Fodor. Margaret continued teaching until their only child, Charlene, was born and then became a stay at home mother and homemaker. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 64-plus years, her parents and three brothers, George, Kenneth and Charles. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Charlene and Joe Sebastiani of Prescott, Ariz.; two granddaughters, Michel Marguerite (Corey) Dunlap of San Mateo, Calif. and Charlee Joe (Mark) Terron of Millbrae, Calif.; and two great-grandsons, Logan Joseph and Carson Charles Terron. Also surviving is her sister, Elsie Piassoli of Pueblo, Colo. and other relatives. There are no services. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements by Comi Funeral Home.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 6, 2019