02/11/1939 - 08/20/2019
Margaret Garberding Obituary
Margaret Ann Garberding,
80, passed away Aug. 20, 2019. Survived by her husband, James L. Garberding; children, James R. (Kris-tine) Garberding, Mark R. Garberding and Andrew J. Garberding; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mabel Meerkatz; son, Timothy A. Garberding; sister, Janice Schoep; and brother, Keith Meerkatz.
Margaret was born Feb. 11, 1939, in Grand Island, Neb. She was a retired teacher from Trinity Luth-eran School and District 60. She enjoyed crafts, knitting, crocheting, watching the Broncos, Rockies and Avalanche.
Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran School.
Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 25, 2019
