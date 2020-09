Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret Julia "Dolly" Vecchio. Service will be at 9:30 a.m. today, Friday, Sept. 25, at Our Lady of the Meadows. There will be an open gathering at Roselawn cemetery following the service. The family will host an open house at 3 Drake on Friday the 25th after 1p.m.



