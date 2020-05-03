Home

Margaret M. Baca

Margaret M. Baca Obituary
Margaret M. Baca, 95, of
Pueblo, was surrounded by her family when she passed away on April 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Baca; children, Liza Campos and Mike Baca; son-in-law, Ted Maes; great-granddaughter, Esperanza Estrada; mother, Isabel Maestas; two brothers, two sisters, four sisters-in-law, nine brothers-in-law and numerous other relatives. She is survived by her children, Charlene Maes, Christine (Raul) Estrada, Jeff (Lavonna) Baca, Angela Vigil (Carl Groller), Virginia Baca, Chris Campos, Esther Self and Dorothy Martinez; 27 grandchildren, 61 great-grand-children; 55 great-great- grandchildren; one great-great-great-grand-child; siblings, Tillie Cruz, Martha Ebell and Mary (Zeke) Tapia; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Private family service with live stream through Face-book, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Interment, 10 a.m. Wed- nesday, Imperial Memorial Gardens. We invite all that wish to attend to remain in their vehicles as we rotate seven people at a time for the Committal Prayers. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 3, 2020
