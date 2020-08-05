Margaret Montoya, 87, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Epifanio N. Montoya; daughter, Mary Agnes Montoya; parents, Fortino and Sofia Sanchez; sisters, Jennie Monarrez, Josephine Salazar and Lupe Hernandez; numerous other family members. She is survived by her children, Ron Montoya, Terry Montoya and Tom (Tracia) Montoya; grand- children, Samuel (Linda), Mitchell (Meghan), Leah (Daniel) Montano, Racelin, Savannah, Vince Montoya and Brandon Carrero; great-grandchildren, Daniella, Gabriel, Zayla, Illianna and Maribela; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Private family service, 2 p.m. Friday, with Live Stream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home-Pueblo, followed by Internment. Imperial Memorial Gardens. Masks will be required.



