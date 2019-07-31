Home

Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
(719) 542-2934
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
Fowler, CO
View Map

Margaret Sutton


1941 - 2019
Margaret Sutton Obituary
Margaret Louise Sutton,
born Feb. 27, 1941, in Boone, Colo., to Earl and Barbara (both with the Lord) Martin; five wonderful sisters, Bobby and Clarence (with the Lord) Turner, Earlene Martin (with the Lord), Joyce and Ted (with the Lord), Markham, Wanda and Al Chowning, Lillian and Gary Waye. She married her high school sweetheart, Bill Sutton, on Aug. 9, 1959, and was blessed with two great sons and many grandchildren (the lights of her life). Her oldest son, Jerry and Nancy (with the Lord) Sutton; grandson, Chris and Michelle Sutton; and their girls, Allie and Anna Bella; granddaughter, Amanda and Daniel Chaffin; and their son, Mason. Margaret's youngest son, Ken and Joy Sutton; granddaughter, Kendra and Craig England; grandson, Tim and Morgan Sutton; and their son, Frank. As well as two nephews, as special as grandchildren, Tyler and Hallee Waye; and daughter, Bailee; Todd and Paige Waye. Margaret joined her loved ones in heaven with Jesus July 27, 2019. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church in Fowler. Interment to follow at Fowler Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at rose lawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on July 31, 2019
