Margaret Vecchio
Margaret Julia "Dolly" Vecchio, of Pueblo, passed away at Pikes Peak Hospice on Sept. 14 at 90 years old. She was born in Pueblo where she graduated from Central High, married her husband of 51 years and raised two children. She was pre-ceded in death by her husband, John L. Vec-chio; her parents, Rose and Steve Martlaro; in-laws, Rose and Charley Vecchio; and sibling, Sam (Patricia) Martlaro. She is survived by two children, Sandra Maybee and Charles (Judy) Vecchio; four grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren. She was a spunky little lady who enjoyed playing bridge, dancing, bowling and spending time with her family. She loved baking and sharing her cookies and poticia with friends. Dolly was full of jokes and was always teasing everyone. The family wants to thank the incredible caregivers that helped care for Margaret over the past few years. You all made it possible for her to stay in the comfort of her home and your companionship was priceless. A service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 25, Our Lady of the Meadows. There will be an open gathering at Roselawn Cemetery following the service. The family will host an open house at 3 Drake on Friday the 25th after 1 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at tgmccarthy.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home
329 Goodnight Ave
Pueblo, CO 81004
