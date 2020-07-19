Margaret Zenos

We are so sad to see the passing of Margie. We always looked forward to Steve and her visits, phone calls , and Greek desserts in the mail. There was a special bond between the families. We will hold the coffee pot in the window for the neighbor to come for a cup of coffee like our parents did way back in the day.

Love from the Pasquale Family...

Maryterese, Lenny, Anita, DD

DD Pasquale Koch

Friend