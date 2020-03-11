|
Marguerite Alice (Ortiz) Cruz,
- 96, born April 21, 1923, went to be with the Lord March 7, 2020. Marguerite was a beautiful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was preceded in death by mother and father, John and Sophie Martinez; brothers, Alfred, John Jr., Richard and Adolph Martinez; husband, Willie Cruz; grandson, Johnny Montez. Survived by sisters, Gloria Botts, Shirley Shaw; daughter, Beverly Estrada; son, Greg Ortiz; grandchildren, Michelle, Patricia, Roberta, Kimberly, Jennifer, Sophia, Eloy, Dylon; 14 great-grandchildren and eight-great-great-grandchildren. Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Highest Praise Fellowship.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 11, 2020