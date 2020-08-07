Marguerite "Peggy" L. DeAngelo (Lamoreaux),
83, of Pueblo Colo., passed away July 31, 2020. She was born in Pueblo on Nov. 14, 1936. Peggy graduated from Centennial High. She was married to her husband of 62 years, Lewis F. DeAngelo, on May 24, 1958. Peggy worked at Crews Beggs until 1959 and Joslins form 1976 to 1978. She was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Service Org., PTA, Hollydot Women's Golf League, and Greenhorn Valley Community Theater. She was passionate about making Pueblo smoke free. She was a member of the National Coalition for Women Against Tobacco, American Lung Assoc
., Pueblo Tobacco Education and Prevention Partnership, and was a Pueblo Tobacco Cessation Facilitator. She is survived by her husband, Lewis DeAngelo; daughter, Audrey Soldano and husband, Frank Soldano from Arizona; her son, Adam DeAngelo and wife, Melissa Arriaga-DeAngelo from Pueblo; her daughter, Andrea DeAngelo from Pueblo; her grandchildren, Corianne Soldano, Frank D. Soldano, Baylee Decker, Domenic DeAngelo, Anna Decker and Nicholas DeAngelo; great-granddaughter, Layla Soldano. The family will have a private remembrance with family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice.