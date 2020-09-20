1/
Maria Artho
04/26/1942 - 09/12/2020
Maria B. Garcia Artho, passed peacefully in her family home in Pueblo on Sept. 12, 2020. Maria was born in Colorado on April 26, 1942. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Kenny Artho. Maria leaves behind a long list of friends and family. Her life was dedicated to caring for others as a registered nurse and LPN. She is now with Kenny on "the ranch in the sky." A private memorial service will take place. Cards or letters may be sent to 1938 La Salle Road, Pueblo, CO 81006. Online condolences may be made at roselawnpueblo.org.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
(719) 542-2934
