Maria Bard

Maria Antonieta (Toni) Bard, 87. Heaven gained the most beautiful angel on Aug. 9, 2020, when Maria Anto-nieta (Toni) Bard passed away at home surrounded by her children, their spouses and her husband of 60 years. Toni was born in Peru, South America, to Rosa Diaz Rodriquez-Sawao and Yujiro Sawao Amem-ori and was the youngest of nine children. She moved to the United States when she met and married Claude Bard and had two children. She became a U.S. citizen in 1980. Toni was a vibrant and beautiful per-son who touched many lives throughout her journeys, which often lead to lifelong friends. She was a real estate agent in Longmont and Pueblo and serviced many clients throughout her years. Family was the most important aspect of her life. She visited Peru often and stayed in touch with many nieces and nephews across the world. She looked forward to every family event from hockey games, graduations, marriages, and baby showers to the births of her great grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Claude Bard; her son, Wade (Karen) Bard; and her daughter, Viviana (Rox) Shain. She was affectionately known as Lita (short for abuelita - lit-tle grandmother) to her grandchildren: granddaughter Kayla (Robb) Wilson; grandsons, Rox A. Shain, Marco Bard, Nicolas Bard and Bryce (Archana) Rakop. She is now a beautiful guar-dian angel to her three great-grandchildren. A private service was held on Sept. 16, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Pueblo, Colo.



