|
|
Maria Cruz Cabrera, 95,
- went to be with our Lord on May 10, 2020. She was born in Gardner, N.M., in 1925. Preceded in death by her two daughters, Katherine Lo-pez and Sandra Montoya. Maria is survived by her loving husband, Albert Cabrera Sr. They would have celebrated 75 years of marriage this November. She leaves behind one brother, William Cruz; and one sis-ter, Evelyn Meadows; six children, Albert Cab-rera Jr., Mario (Helen) Cabrera, Larry Cabrera, Marciano (Dorthy) Cab-rera, Marla (Mike) Spur-lock and Jim Cabrera; 20 grandchildren, num-erous great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Our loving mother will be forever in our hearts. Online condolences may be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 17, 2020