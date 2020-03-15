|
Maria Celena "Sally"
90, entered eter- nity with her heavenly Father on March 6, 2020, in Rison, Ark., at the Greenhouse Cottages of Southern Hills. Sally was born Aug. 1, 1929, in Anton Chico, N.M. She was "born again" at the age of 84 at Double Wells Assembly of God in Pine Bluff, Ark., at a ladies meeting with Assemblies of God Evangelist, Sister Linda Williams presiding. At the time of her passing, Sally was the matriarch of her large extended Aragon and Masias families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maria Lucero Aragon and Celestino H. Aragon; her husband of 48 years and love of her life, George P. Masias Jr.; siblings, Olympia Duran, Celestino "Bito" Aragon Jr., Guillermo "Willie" Aragon, Marty Chavez and Elly Pennington; and best friend, Robert C. Smith. She is survived by her children, Jeanette (Pete) Masias Seymore of Pine Bluff, Ark., Steve (Elaine) Masias and Matthew Masias of Pueblo, Colo.; grandsons, Corey Breaux of Pueblo, Steve (Mindy) Vidal Masias of Arvada, Colo., Alejandro (Eva) Masias of San Jose, Calif.; siblings, Annie Pennington, Jake (Josie) Aragon, Elmer (Olivia) Aragon, Patricia (Jim) Gurule of Pueblo, Priscilla (Lou) Clark and Rose McKee of Johnstown, Pa.; brother -in-law, Apolonio Chavez of Pueblo; aunt, Madeline Padilla of Denver, Colo.; her beloved friend and mother of her two grandsons, Gloria Raigoza; and numerous nieces and nephews in her large extended family throughout Colorado and New Mexico. As a teen, Sally and her family moved from their ancestral home in Antonio Chico, N.M., and moved to Rocky Ford, Colo. They were housed at the "West Ranch" and worked as farm laborers. Sally married the love of her life, George, her "angel", in 1949. George worked at CF&I and Sally helped in their auto repair business on West 11th St. She also worked at Parkview Medical Center and Colorado State Hospital food service departments. She retired after 20 years from Pueblo School District #60 food service after working in several positions at Pitts Middle School, South High School and Freed Middle School. Sally ended her career as a manager at Freed Middle School where she designed its new kitchen. She provided their recipe for green chili, Spanish rice and burritos which were added to the school lunch menu. In addition, she worked at the family restaurant, Mexi-Deli. She moved to Pine Bluff, Ark., with her daughter and son-in-law in 2015 and eventually entered into a long-term care facility. Sally was a dedicated wife and mother and a good steward of all God's provisions fulfilling God's plan for what a family should be. Visitation, 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Pueblo Christian Center with a "going home celebration" to follow at 11 a.m. Graveside ceremony will be held at Imperial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the Children's Program at Pueblo Christian Center.
- Rita Lucero Aragon Masias,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 15, 2020