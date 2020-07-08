Maria Amalia Gonzales,
known by many as Mollie Padilla Rodriguez, 90, was welcomed in to heaven and received her crown of glory on July 3, 2020. She was born April 6, 1930, in El Rito, N.M., the oldest of 10 children born to Modest and Elena Lujan Gonzales. Mo-ving to Pueblo as a young bride, Mollie lived most of her adult life in Salt Creek. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Nemecia, Bertha, Gloria, Emma, Pat-rocino, Valentin and Mr. Zeke Gonzales; her youngest son, Louis B. Padilla; son-in-law, Salvador Garcia; grandson, Manuel Padilla Gallegos; and father of her children, Arcencio Padilla. She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy, her children, Mary (Alex), Patsy, Gerald (Rhonda), Frank (Colleen), Lawrence (Margaret), Archie (Norma) and Judy; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grand-child; siblings, Delia (Joe), Gloria (Luis) and John; sister-in-law, Josie Gonzales; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mollie met and accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior. She was always ready and willing to tell others about God's love and mercy. She gifted many with their own personal Bibles. On July 3, 2020, our mother, Mollie, our precious gift from God, was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior. Well done, thou good and faithful servant. Enter into your eternal rest. Funeral service, 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, Heritage Baptist, 2122 Overton Road, Pastor Andy Oltman, officiating, following ga-thering restrictions. Interment, Roselawn Cem-etery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
