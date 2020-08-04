1/1
Maria Helen Nunez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria "Helen" Nunez, 73, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on July 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvino and Margarita Chavez; numerous siblings. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Julio Nunez; sons, Julio Nunez Jr. and Manuel Nunez; grandson, Jeremiah. Maria was a loving mother and devout wife who enjoyed cooking and oil painting but especially sharing her faith with everyone. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those she leaves behind. Viewing, noon to 4 p.m., Monday with a rotation of 10 people. Funeral Service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Romero Chapel, followed by interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved