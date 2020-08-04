Maria "Helen" Nunez, 73, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on July 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvino and Margarita Chavez; numerous siblings. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Julio Nunez; sons, Julio Nunez Jr. and Manuel Nunez; grandson, Jeremiah. Maria was a loving mother and devout wife who enjoyed cooking and oil painting but especially sharing her faith with everyone. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those she leaves behind. Viewing, noon to 4 p.m., Monday with a rotation of 10 people. Funeral Service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Romero Chapel, followed by interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.



