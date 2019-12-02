Home

Maria Lucero


08/11/1941 - 11/24/2019
Maria Lucero Obituary
Maria de Carmen Reyes
Lucero, 78, born Aug. 8, 1941, in La Cons-tancia Durango, Mexico, passed peacefully at home Nov. 24, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Leon and Leonandea Reyes; sister, Teresa; and brother, Luis Reyes. Survived by her husband of 42 years, Roger Lucero; sisters, Manuela, Patricia, Ofelia, Isadora and Rosa Maria; brother, Eliseo; and numerous family and friends who will miss her. Carmen enjoyed cooking, dancing and visiting her family in Mexico. Rosary, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at also at St. Joseph. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 2, 2019
