78, born Aug. 8, 1941, in La Cons-tancia Durango, Mexico, passed peacefully at home Nov. 24, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Leon and Leonandea Reyes; sister, Teresa; and brother, Luis Reyes. Survived by her husband of 42 years, Roger Lucero; sisters, Manuela, Patricia, Ofelia, Isadora and Rosa Maria; brother, Eliseo; and numerous family and friends who will miss her. Carmen enjoyed cooking, dancing and visiting her family in Mexico. Rosary, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at also at St. Joseph. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019