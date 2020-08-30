1/1
Maria Lucero "Annie" Lucero
Maria "Annie" Lucero, 90, passed away Aug. 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Ernesto Lucero; parents, Manuel and Margarita Morales. Maria is survived by children, Mardie (Harold), Ernie, Emma (Bill), Irene (Marty), Mike (Lala) and Margaret; siblings, Amelia Madrid and Victoria Beeman; 21 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and other friends and relatives that will miss her. Due to Covid restrictions the services will be private. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
