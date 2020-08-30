Maria "Annie" Lucero,
90, passed away Aug. 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Ernesto Lucero; parents, Manuel and Margarita Morales. Maria is survived by children, Mardie (Harold), Ernie, Emma (Bill), Irene (Marty), Mike (Lala) and Margaret; siblings, Amelia Madrid and Victoria Beeman; 21 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and other friends and relatives that will miss her. Due to Covid restrictions the services will be private. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com