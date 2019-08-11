|
Maria del Socorro Martinez,
- 85, passed away Aug. 6, 2019. She was born June 13, 1934, in CD. Lerdo, Durango, Mexico, to the union of Jesus de los Santos and Tomasa Torrez. Both preceded her in death, along with her husband, Moses Martinez; and other family members. Maria loved going to Cripple Creek, dancing, sharing life stories and being with her grandchildren. She was a great cook and made the best mouthwatering tamales. Maria is survived by her children, Juan Montez, Esperanza (Mario) Gallegos, Rosario Allen, Guadalupe, Manuel, Mario, Jaime, Augustine, Daniel (Chena) Montez, and Maria (Shon) Martinez; a sister, Hortencia Solis; 29 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Angelus Chapel. Family will receive friends at Zaragoza Hall following services. Online condolences www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 11, 2019