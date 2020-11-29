1/
Maria Martinez
10/22/1927 - 11/19/2020
Maria Elvira Martinez, 93, went to be with our Lord on Nov. 19, 2020. Born Oct. 22, 1927, in Arroyo Seco, N.M., to Alfonso and Lucia D. Martinez. Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Eloy B. Martinez; son, Leroy Martinez; daughters, Patsy Martinez and Rita Marquez. Survived by her children, sons, Arthur (Jeannie) Martinez, Ruben, Mario and Ernesto; daughters, Loretta Romero, Celina (Pete) Mar-tinez, Lourdes (Ken) Chavez and Marie (Jeremy) Perez; son-in-law, Frank Marquez; godchildren, Jeff Romero and Desiree Gonzalez (who she raised); 13 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Elvira loved spending time with her family, traveling, fishing, sewing and watching her favorite professional sports teams. She will be greatly missed by all. Rosary, 9:30 a.m., followed by private family service with livestream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home, Pueblo and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 10 a.m. Tuesday. Interment to follow, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313
