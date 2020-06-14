Maria Nieves

Maria Barbergen Nieves, 81, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020. She was preceeed in death by her granddaughter, Amanda Barela; nephew, Jeremy Vialpando; daughter-in-law, Monica Gonzalez; nephew, Bobbie Medina; and sister, Maryann "Annie" Sandoval. She is survived by her husband, Albert Garcia; her children, Eric (Manuel) Barela, Randy (Julie) Barela, Luann Nieves, Joe Nieves Jr. and Al-bert (Janie) Garcia, Jr.; grandchildren, Joe III (Daricka), Carlos and Kenny; siblings, Martha Vialpando, Priscilla Me-dina, Marcia Gomez, and Sylvan and Donald Vialpando; nephews, Justin (Jeannie) and Jack Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews; many extended family and friends. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those she leaves behind. Private services have been held.



