Maria Nieves
Maria Barbergen Nieves, 81, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020. She was preceeed in death by her granddaughter, Amanda Barela; nephew, Jeremy Vialpando; daughter-in-law, Monica Gonzalez; nephew, Bobbie Medina; and sister, Maryann "Annie" Sandoval. She is survived by her husband, Albert Garcia; her children, Eric (Manuel) Barela, Randy (Julie) Barela, Luann Nieves, Joe Nieves Jr. and Al-bert (Janie) Garcia, Jr.; grandchildren, Joe III (Daricka), Carlos and Kenny; siblings, Martha Vialpando, Priscilla Me-dina, Marcia Gomez, and Sylvan and Donald Vialpando; nephews, Justin (Jeannie) and Jack Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews; many extended family and friends. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those she leaves behind. Private services have been held.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 14, 2020.
