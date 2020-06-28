Maria Vigil

Maria "Sadie" Vigil, 94, went to be with the Lord on June 23, 2020, with family at her side. Sadie was preceded in death by her parents, Adelina and Av-enicio Medina; husband, Joseph D. Vigil; daughters, Joann Vigil and Annette Vigil; son, Al-bert Vigil; daughter-in-law, Elaine Vigil; sib-lings, Samuel, Eloy, Della and Pemenia. Sadie is survived by her children, Henry Vigil, Richard Vigil, Charles (Loretta) Vigil and Doris Armijo; daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Vigil; brother, Joe Medina, 19 grandchildren, 22 great- grandchildren, six great- great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Sadie liked to do her word puzzles, listening to music, enjoying family visits and reminiscing on her younger days telling her stories to any-one who would listen. She especially loved her cookies, candy and any sweets offered to her. Many thanks to the staff on station 2 at Uni-versity Park Care Center for the wonderful care of our mother. Private family service, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Sacred Heart Church, Avondale, followed by interment at St. Vrain Cemetery, Avondale. Social distancing will be maintained. Everyone is also asked to wear a mask. Online condolences can be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 28, 2020.