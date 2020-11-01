Marian Anne Allen-Reeves
Marian Anne Allen-Reeves, 90, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 27, 2020, and was reunited in eternity with her husband of 43 years, Herschel R. Reeves. Anne was also preceded in death by sister, Florence; parents, Frederick Horn and Emma Evins; daughter, Kelly R. Reeves; and grandson, Calvin R. Reeves. Survived by daughters, Becky (Brad) Ward, Seena Phillips and Judy Eckman; sons, Calvin (Becky) Reeves and Herschel Reeves II; son-in-law, Douglas Olson; sister, Angela Ar-guello; half sister, Georgia (Randy) Knudson; half brothers, Danny (Rita) Horn, Mike (Debbie) Horn and Fred Horn; sisters-in-law, Pat Olson, Rosa Chumbley and Glenda Giles; brothers-in-law, Orval Joe Reeves and Cliff (Ann) Jaco; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; five great- great-grandchildren; and her special cousin, Donna. Anne was a warm and loving person, disciplined and organized right to the end, still giving instruction as to keeping her affairs in order. She lived life to the fullest and shared many stories of places she had been and people she had met. Even in what seemed to be the worst of times, she always managed to find the positive aspect. Anne was one of those individuals who had a witty rhetorical response, ma-king it hard to ever one up her. She and her husband led many souls to Christ. Even though we are pleased her pain and suffering is ended, and she is home with her heavenly father, husband, mother and other loved ones, we still feel a sorrow left by her departure that will exist forever. Anne loved greatly, was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Mesa Bible Church, 702 S. Main St. Private family inurn-ment, Mountain View Cemetery Columbarium. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to Centercare Hospice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
