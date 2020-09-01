1/1
Marian Herzberger
Marian L. Herzberger, passed away on Aug. 27, with her beloved cat, Callie, by her side. Left those that love her after a long, soulful journey with dementia, never losing that brazen honesty and sharp wit. She was born Marian Louise Black on March 8, 1931, to Lewis and Isabelle Black in Greeley, Colo. Her father was a dairy farmer and the memories of the farm were treasured and shared all of her life. She attended business college in Den-ver and returned to Greeley to work as a bookkeeper. There she met the man of her dreams, Emanuel "Manny" Herz-berger and married Aug. 8, 1954. They began their life in La Jara, Colo., moving to Pueblo in 1957, to spend the remainder of their 56 years of marriage. Marian was preceded in death by her loving husband, Emanuel; and son, Mit-chell. She is survived by Charlene (Tom) Hornyak, Liz Herzberger, Linda (David) Herzberger-Kimball and Robert (Anjel)Leffler-Herzberger; grandchil-dren, Megan (Missy), Aubrey (Philip), Kelsey (Dustin), Hillary, Eric, Hannah, Adam, Faith and Ava; great-grand-children, Quinn, Julia, Paisley, Philip and ? 2/2021. Marian worked as a bookkeeper for many years in the Pueblo area, retiring from Western Supply Company. She will be remembered for her speed on a ten key, love of bowling, quick wit and sense of humor. She was the not-so-quiet strength behind many nights of grading papers with Manny, papers typed in pursuit of a master's degree, many Boy Scout popcorn sales, and making dreams come true in the form of Boy Scout Jamborees, college degrees, weddings, cows and homes. Her strength never wavered, even as she held her dying son's hand. Marian moved to Arvada to be closer to family, but never forgot Pueblo and those she called friends. Her mind was cluttered, but the names remained, Terry, Mary and Bob, Larry and Sue, Al Kaly Shriners, Scouting "Lunch Bunch" and many others. Visitation, 3 to 7 p.m. Thurs-day, Sept. 3 at the Davis Mortuary. The family will be present from 5 to 7. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in the Davis Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in the Imperial Cemetery. Dementia is a cruel disease and her family would be honored if you chose to donate to the American Brain Foundation, honoring both Marian and her son, Mitchell. Online con-condolences at DavisMortuary.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
