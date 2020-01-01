|
|
Marie Denise Kasan, 66,
- of Pueblo, passed away on Dec. 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Josephine Silva; grandchild, Richard Alfred Kasan; and brother, Jo-seph Anthony Silva. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Richard Kasan; children, James (Alison) Kasan, Brian (Elena) Kasan, Michele (Frank) Maese, Christina (Bobby) Ter-rones, Andrew (Misty) Kasan and Roberta (Tony) Hernandez; 18 grandchil-dren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Lenore B. Lopez and Stephanie A. (Gene) Phillips; her dog, Shaggie; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; extended family and friends. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Friday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 1, 2020