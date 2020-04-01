Home

POWERED BY

Services
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313
Service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
6:00 PM
Livestream
Interment
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Imperial Memorial Gardens

Marie Romero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Romero Obituary
Marie Romero, 71, of
Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eloy Roybal; parents, Manuel and Dorothy; brother, Donald; and grandson, Jarred. She is survived by her children, Angelina, Gilbert (Isabel), Samuel, Valerie (Zeno) and Daniel; 13 grandchildren; siblings, Armando (Beatrice), Emma, Manuel (Nancy) Jr., Pete (Joan), Patsy, Marty and Ida; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Private family service with Livestream, 6 p.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel. Interment, 9 a.m. Friday, Imperial Memorial Gardens, with controlled rotation of 7 people. Please remain in your car until invited to the graveside.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -