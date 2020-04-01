|
|
Marie Romero, 71, of
- Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eloy Roybal; parents, Manuel and Dorothy; brother, Donald; and grandson, Jarred. She is survived by her children, Angelina, Gilbert (Isabel), Samuel, Valerie (Zeno) and Daniel; 13 grandchildren; siblings, Armando (Beatrice), Emma, Manuel (Nancy) Jr., Pete (Joan), Patsy, Marty and Ida; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Private family service with Livestream, 6 p.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel. Interment, 9 a.m. Friday, Imperial Memorial Gardens, with controlled rotation of 7 people. Please remain in your car until invited to the graveside.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 1, 2020