Marie M. (Gallegos)
born April 14, 1934, in Las Vegas, N.M., passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020, in Pueblo. Marie was an avid Broncos fan. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, shopping, having lunch with friends, meet-ing for Mass on Saturday afternoon and visiting on the phone. Coffee time with her friends or daughters was one of her favorite ways to catch up on the week's happenings. She had a great sense of humor and always found something to laugh about. She loved getting text message photos and videos of the great grandkids. Preceded in death by her parents, Miguel and Leonor Gallegos; brother, William Gallegos; son-in-law, Greg Files; and Larry Van Matre. Survived by her brother Archie Garcia; her daughters, Sheri Files, Mary (William) Barr, Renee (David) Greenway and Evalee Malespini; grand-children, Ashley (Micky) Schlagel, Lauren (Steve) Boothe, Kaitlyn (Aaron) Steinberg, Brian Martinez, Traci Files, Kyle (Jacinta) Shoop, Kody Shoop, Sean (Ashley) Greenway, Chelsea Green-way and Madison Green-way; and six great- grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.
