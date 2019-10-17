|
Marilea Carlson Nietfeld
- was born Sept. 8, 1932, and was received into the arms of her Lord on Oct. 15, 2019. She was raised on a farm in rural Missouri among eight siblings. She pursued a career in nursing and met her husband, Harlan, in the halls of Rose Medical Center , where they were both employed. Together, they had a successful medical practice, raised a beautiful family and traveled the world. After their children grew up, Harlan and Marilea served as medical missionaries in Uganda for two years, an experience that Marilea valued throughout the rest of her life. At her core, she was faithful- a faithful wife, a faithful mother, and faithful to her Lord, Jesus. Though she experienced many difficulties throughout her later years, she never lost her gratitude, her mischievous sense of humor or the sound of Harlan's voice. She is proceeded in death by her parents, John and Florence Carlson; her siblings, Bob Carlson, Norma Carlson, Lila Nebel and Gordon Carlson. She is survived by Harlan, her husband of 61 years; their three children, Linda (Scott) Carothers, Margaret (Luciano) Martinez and Stephanie (John) Lerohl; siblings, Marge (Don) Holloway, David (Dottie) Carlson, Carroll Carlson and Lynn Carlson; five grandchildren and one precious great-granddaughter. Service to be held 10 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Bethany Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 17, 2019