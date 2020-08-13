1/1
Marilyn J. Walter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn J. Walter, 74, of Pueblo, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Aug. 2, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Jennie DeSalvo. Survived by her children, Robert (Bill Furman) Walter, Slade Walter; special friend, Bill Turner; sister, Phyliss Gardner; nieces, Stacy (Joe) Gardner-Martellaro, and their children, Jenna, and Jillian, Trina Gardner. Marilyn was a very special lady who touched many peoples lives and would light up any room with her smile. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all who knew her. In lieu flowers please make donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A graveside celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved