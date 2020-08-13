Marilyn J. Walter,
74, of Pueblo, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Aug. 2, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Jennie DeSalvo. Survived by her children, Robert (Bill Furman) Walter, Slade Walter; special friend, Bill Turner; sister, Phyliss Gardner; nieces, Stacy (Joe) Gardner-Martellaro, and their children, Jenna, and Jillian, Trina Gardner. Marilyn was a very special lady who touched many peoples lives and would light up any room with her smile. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all who knew her. In lieu flowers please make donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. A graveside celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org
.