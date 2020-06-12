Marilyn Rita Lethiot (Crabtree), born on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) 1950, in Columbus, Ohio, left this world at the age of 70 in Pueblo, Colo/, on March 20, 2020. Marilyn was a graduate of Ottawa High School in 1967 and received her B.A. in English Literature at Grand Canyon University. She also studied accounting and business at Illinois Valley Community Col-lege, voice/choral at Western Wyoming Com-munity College to allow her to be quite an accomplished singer. Marilyn loved the Lord, purple, to paint, sing, pray, watch YouTube, and most of all, she adored her family. Preceded in death by her brothers, Jim, John and Andrew; and both her parents, James, and Rita Lethiot. Survived by her sister, Rochelle Lethiot; children, Jamie Lethiot, Tammy Weldon, James (Sarah) Crabtree and Tommie Crabtree; as well as Erin Beth Crabtree; her grandchildren, David (Ariana) Weldon, Madilynn (Shawn) Quillen, Alex Weldon, Dyanna Crabtree and John Hulings; her great- grandchildren, Miley and Madden Cassio-Romero, Anwyl Connor and Alaric Quillen; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She will be missed dearly by all the lives she has touched along her journey in this life. PersonalvVirtual services, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at The Avenue Church,, 3030 Thatcher Ave.,. Pueblo, CO 81005. Join electronically at marilynlethiotmemorial@gmail.com. Celebration of Life to be announced after pandemic restrictions are formally lifted.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store