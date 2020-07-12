Marilyn F. Sweeney,
89, was a very intelligent and accomp-lished woman. She was born Jan. 25, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio, to James D. Hughes and Florence M. Oliver and passed away July 6, 2020. Marilyn spent most of her life working in accounting and eventually started her own tax preparation and accoun-ting business. She attended the University of Southern Colorado, now known as CSU-Pueblo, and earned her bachelor's degree. Marilyn was an avid Broncos fan and loved football. She is survived by her son, Larry C. (Julie) Schwartz; her grandchil-dren and great-grand-children. At her request, cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Due to the current environment, there will be no formal services. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
