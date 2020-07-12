1/1
Marilyn Sweeney
01/25/1931 - 07/06/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn F. Sweeney, 89, was a very intelligent and accomp-lished woman. She was born Jan. 25, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio, to James D. Hughes and Florence M. Oliver and passed away July 6, 2020. Marilyn spent most of her life working in accounting and eventually started her own tax preparation and accoun-ting business. She attended the University of Southern Colorado, now known as CSU-Pueblo, and earned her bachelor's degree. Marilyn was an avid Broncos fan and loved football. She is survived by her son, Larry C. (Julie) Schwartz; her grandchil-dren and great-grand-children. At her request, cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Due to the current environment, there will be no formal services. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved