Marilyn Walsh,
83, pas- sed suddenly on March 31, 2020. Survived by sister, Jacqueline Skube; and special cousin, Mary Gavato. Preceded in death by husband, Edward P. Walsh; parents, Josephine and Jacob Skube; in-laws, Emma and Edward Walsh; brother-in-law, Daniel Walsh; JC Cozzolino, who gave her advice and comfort; and numerous family members scattered throughout the United States. Marilyn was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Church. Graduate of Pueblo Catholic High School and Pueblo Junior College. She worked at Sears Roebuck in the accounting department until her mar-riage when she moved to Denver, Colo. In Denver, she was a volunteer in the Lutheran Hospital gift shop distribution center until 2000, when she moved back to Pueblo. She and her husband built their home on the Mesa and retired to a quiet life together. Marilyn entertained all the holiday seasons with family. We now cherish the memories. God gave her a beautiful smile and outlook on life. We will remember her love, are all grateful for the life we shared and await to meet her again in eternity. Private family burial was held on April 7, 2020. Memorial Mass, 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at St. Mary Church, 307 E. Mesa Ave. Reception to follow at 128 S. Union. Online condolences, www.montgomerysteward.com
.