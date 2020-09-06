1/1
Marilyn Walsh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Walsh, 83, pas- sed suddenly on March 31, 2020. Survived by sister, Jacqueline Skube; and special cousin, Mary Gavato. Preceded in death by husband, Edward P. Walsh; parents, Josephine and Jacob Skube; in-laws, Emma and Edward Walsh; brother-in-law, Daniel Walsh; JC Cozzolino, who gave her advice and comfort; and numerous family members scattered throughout the United States. Marilyn was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Church. Graduate of Pueblo Catholic High School and Pueblo Junior College. She worked at Sears Roebuck in the accounting department until her mar-riage when she moved to Denver, Colo. In Denver, she was a volunteer in the Lutheran Hospital gift shop distribution center until 2000, when she moved back to Pueblo. She and her husband built their home on the Mesa and retired to a quiet life together. Marilyn entertained all the holiday seasons with family. We now cherish the memories. God gave her a beautiful smile and outlook on life. We will remember her love, are all grateful for the life we shared and await to meet her again in eternity. Private family burial was held on April 7, 2020. Memorial Mass, 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at St. Mary Church, 307 E. Mesa Ave. Reception to follow at 128 S. Union. Online condolences, www.montgomerysteward.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved