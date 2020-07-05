Mario Perez

Mario E. Perez, 32, of Pueblo passed away on June 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Paul; nana, "Dimples"; and cousin, Paula. Mario is survived by the love of his life, his daughter, Anayah Charlotte; mother, Corrine "Dede" (Tino); bro-ther, Marco (Leanna); nephew, Paul; and niece, Ava. Mario honorably served in the United States Marine Corps and was a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Due to the current environment, memorial services will be held at a later date.



