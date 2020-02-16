|
Marisol Dominga Burgos-Rodriguez, 40, of
- Pueblo passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kanella Jimenez. She leaves behind her children, Anthony, CJ and Shayla; siblings, Eduardo Burgos, Edwin Burgos, Nekita Jimenez and Jose Jimenez; sister-in-law, Amber Burgos; husband, Chris Lack; best friend, Casey Green; stepfather, Lazaro; nieces and neph-ews, Ramon, Ramar, Amaya, Aubriana, Noah, Bruce and Leah. Marisol was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Feb. 25, 1979. She had a heart of gold as was larger than life. Mari's family and friends take comfort in knowing she is reunited with her mother, Kanella. She will be painfully missed by all.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 16, 2020