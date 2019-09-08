|
Marjie Ann Acosta, 79 of
- Pueblo, born
- July 4, 1940, in Osceola, Mo., departed Sept. 2, 2019. Preceded in death by mother, Mary Helen Schnetzer Slagle; daughter, Dona Kay Layton; father, Joseph Elliott; stepfather, D.L. Slagle; mother-in-law, Carmen Acosta. Survived by her husband of 58 years, Ray Acosta; daughters, Katherine (Leo) Troutman, Karen (Mark) Tweedy; grandsons, Preston and Austin Tweedy; great-grand-children, Landon and Bailey Tweedy; brother, James Lee Elliott; and numerous other family members. Visitation, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, both at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at roselawn pueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 8, 2019