Marjorie Riggins

Marjorie Riggins Obituary
Marjorie (Marge) Wolf
Riggins went to be with
the Lord on Oct. 22, 2019. She was born March 8, 1935, at the Wolf Ranch above Gardner, Colo. Marge attended a one-room school, South Bradford, through the 8th grade and she graduated from Huerfano County High School. In 1953, she met the love of her life, William H. Riggins. They were married March 22, 1958. For all of her life, Marge worked alongside Bill on their ranch in La Veta. They had two sons, Malcom and Bill (Laurie); and one daughter, Carol. Marge was the janitor at the Methodist Church in La Veta for 13 years. She also provided private care for 13 elderly people in La Veta. Marge always filled in anywhere and she was happy to do whatever was needed. She was a wonderful cook and homemaker, and a loving mother and wife. All she did was for the glory of God. Marge is survived by two brothers; and two grandchildren, Taylor and Tyler Riggens. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Josephine (Josie) Wolf; four sisters and one grandson. Her service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Methodist Church, 416 Main St., La Veta, Colo. Her burial will be private, in lieu of flowers, please dontate to the La Veta EMTs in Marge's honor.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 31, 2019
