Mark Benson


10/9/1946 - 04/07/2020
Mark Benson Obituary
Mark H. Benson, of
Pueblo West, passed away April 7, 2020. Born Oct. 9, 1946. Preceded in death by both parents, Lloyd and Arlene; brother, Da-vid; and a twin sister, Mary. Survived by his wife of over 50 years, Jeanne; sons, Keith (Char-lotte) and Scott (Jeannine); grandchildren, Hoyt, Chloe, Bryce and Bradley; plus several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at Oasis Christian Church in Pue-blo West, when it is safe to gather again. The family asks that memorials be made either to the or to the Tunnels to Towers projects.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 12, 2020
