Mark Garberding,
56, passed away Nov. 9, 2020. Survived by daughters, Ashley Castro (John Schudar), Brandy Garberding and Salena Garberding; grandchildren, Johnathan, Alex, Isis, Devin, Jaziah and Elijah; father, James L. Garberding; brothers, James R. (Kristine) Garberding and Andy Garberding; and nieces and nephew, Jordan, Emma, Hannah, Sarah, Makenna, Amanda and Brian. Preceded in death by wife, Christine Gar-berding; brother, Tim Garberding; and mother, Margaret Garberding. Mark was born on June 23, 1964, in Pueblo, and worked at Loaf'N Jug and Warner Trucking. He loved to be with his family and was an avid fisherman. Mark enjoyed bowling, watching sports, listening to music and playing video poker. Cremation, Mont-gomery & Steward Crematorium. Inurnment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
.