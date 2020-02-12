|
Mark "Son" Hibpshman,
- 84, born Dec. 29, 1935, passed away Feb. 5, 2020. Geologist marriage June 1, 1968. The last of the first generation Hibpshman siblings, youngest son of Lowe and Ethel, has passed on. Mark Henry Hibpshman of Lakewood, Colo., the best father daughters could have, loving husband, brilliant inquisitive man, dedicated friend, neighbor and family member. Mere words cannot sum up a life so well lived. Born in Onley Springs, Colo., and raised in Pueblo. He was the youngest of nine brothers and sisters. He worked full time to put himself through college at CU going on to earn his degree in geology at Western Colorado University. He spent his career working for the US Bureau of Mines while raising his family. He is survived by his loving wife Joan and proud daughters, Karen and Jennifer.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 12, 2020