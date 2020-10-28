Mark Andrew Lyons, 60, of Littleton, died Oct. 21, 2020. He was born April 7, 1960, in Pueblo, to Dennis Eugene Lyons and Nancy Kay Woodruff who preceded him in death. He is survived by brothers, Craig Lyons and Michael (Carmela) Lyons; two nephews, Chance and Courtland Lyons; nieces, Sloan Lyons and Maris Lyons; his great friend, Dave Harden and his sons Scott and Brett. Mark Lyons graduated from Pueblo County High School in 1978 and star-ted his career with Wes-tern Electric followed by Midcontinent Computer, Lockheed Martin and the Denver Public Schools as a senior net-work engineer. He retired in January of 2020 from the Denver Public Schools. His knowledge of network architecture was unsurpassed; he was a true professional and enjoyed talking about his projects. Mark was an avid sportsman as he loved hunting and fishing. He knew exactly when hunting season's dates started and ended and was always packed and ready to go. He enjoyed going fishing with his father in Alaska and coming back with a freezer full of salmon. He loved watching the Broncos, Avalanche and Rockies and enjoyed playing golf. He loved a cold beer, an occasional sip of scotch and his cigars. Mark loved his fam-ily and enjoyed coming to family gatherings and would make us all laugh with his antics on different TV characters. Marks sense of humor and con-tagious smile touched many people through his path of life. He adored his nephews and nieces as if they were his own kids. Graveside services and interment, 1 p.m., Nov. 2, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery.



