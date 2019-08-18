|
|
Mark Pierson, 57, of
- Pueblo, pole-vaulted into heaven on Aug. 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcus and Beverly. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years. Linda. He was blessed with three sons whom he loved to the moon and back, Jesse (Sarah), Samuel (Emmy) and Daniel. He also leaves behind four grandchildren whom he adored, Colton, Tucker, Lily and Isabella. His passions were hunting, camping in Ouray, and pole-vaulting. He played the role of Jesus in the Passion play presented at Holy Family Church for nine years. He coached the Disttict 60 high school pole-vaulters for 15 years. He organized the Colorado State Fair Street Vault competition for 10 years, which drew Olympic athletes from across the U.S. He competed on "American Ninja Warrior", seasons 7 and 8, as the "Pole Vault Ninja". He was a positive influence in the lives of many and he will be deeply missed. Special thanks to Laura and Steve Cook, John Carmony, Donny Mal-donado, Tim Mondragon and Bert White who stood by him in his journey. Special thanks to Dawn from the Sangre de Cristo Hospice who was by his side along with Linda when he cleared the bar. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at St Joseph Parish, 1145 S. Aspen Road, Pueblo. Donations can be made to the Sangre De Cristo Hospice in Mark's name.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 18, 2019