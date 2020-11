Mark and I started at the Pueblo Police Department on the same day in 1981 so I have known him all these years. He was a very good officer and more importantly a very kind man. He was always smiling and although there were times when I would not see him for months on end when I did he would always stop and talk and we would laugh about life. To say his death was a shock is an understatement and a great loss for everyone who knew him. To Jacqui and family I am so very honored I knew him and so very sorry for all of us losing him.

Valerie Matykiewicz

Coworker